I Produced 'PaeMuKa' Without Taking A Dime —Hammer

Music producer and CEO of The Last Two Music Group, Edward Nana Poku, popularly known as Hammer has revealed he did not take a dime from rapper Obrafuor when he produced the album 'Pae Mu Ka'.

According to him, it was his first time of producing an album so he decided to make a mark with it.

He revealed this on Wednesday, in an interview on with Giovani on Accra based 3FM.

Hammer has played an influential role in the advent of hiplife in Ghana.

He is known to have shaped the career of Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Bolie, Edem, Obrafuor, Sarkodie, amongst others.

Pae Mu Ka which was released in the 90s has been touted as one of the greatest albums ever produced in Ghana's music industry.

After two decades of releasing his maiden 10-track album, Obrafuor on yesterday launched the 20th-anniversary celebration at the Tang Palace in Accra, to announce his plans for the celebration.

The 'Rap Sofo', as part of the celebrations will be championing a social responsibility project called Obrafour Nti where schools in rural communities would be given support in terms of infrastructure, scholarships, and teaching aids.