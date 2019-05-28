Aftermath Of VGMA Brawl: Stonebwoy To Perform In Kenya

Chief Executive Officer of Burniton Music Group, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy is set to perform with international reggae band, Morgan Heritage at the ‘Tomorrow Leaders Festival’ in Kenya.

The reggae dancehall artiste took to social media “Instagram’ to update his fans about the latest development in his life.

Stonebwoy indicated at that the Kasarani Stadium on June 8, 2019.

The ‘Tomorrow Leaders Festival’ is a charity concert aimed at raising funds for youth.

Watch Stonebwoy announce it in the video below;

Click video for sound