Araba Sey Nominated for Social Media Entertainment Awards 2019

Ghanaian model, Araba Sey has been nominated in the photo model of the year category at the Social Media Entertainment Awards 2019 .

The Social Media Entertainment Awards 2019 is an award event scheme to celebrate and honor excellence in media influence.

Araba Sey will be competing against thirteen other photo models.

Araba Sey in an interview with odarteyghnews.com about her nomination said, “For the nomination I feel honoured and humbled to be acknowledged as an influential personality on social media in the field of modeling and I appreciate the recognition.”

Araba Sey also shared her sentiments on the voting process, “For the voting I feel the process is quite long. Others have also shared the same worry. One needs to have money deposited in his or her wallet(mobile money) before you can vote since it’s a mobile money process unlike other simple voting means where you just buy airtime and text to a short code and you are done

Araba Sey has influenced brands like Stanbic Bank, GTP, Nizoral Shampoo, Bajaaj Motors (Nigeria), Superbold Magazine (Nigeria) just to mention a few.

Watch Araba Sey on One on One with OdarteyGH

