Nii Ayite Reveals Actual Reason CharterHouse Organizes The VGMA

Director of Production at Ghana’s biggest event company, Charterhouse, Nii Ayite Hammond has revealed the actual reason the company organizes the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Ever since Charterhouse started organizing the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 1999, many have chastised the company of using the most popular and biggest Ghanaian awards scheme to amass wealth for themselves.

However, speaking as a pundit on popular showbiz program,’Entertainment City’ hosted by Nana Adwoa Annan aka Adwoa Konkonsa on Atinka TV, monitored by RazzNews.com, Nii Ayite Hammond,debunking the notion by the general public, notably persons in the showbiz industry that they use the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as a money making venture, explained that:

“Charterhouse is a business entity, even though we organize many events, the VGMA as a company is our flagship…so the VGMA is not a money making event but for us to showcase who we are and what we can do …in fact, for the past twenty years, I will say we’ve broken even just a few times, but the majority of the awards we’ve done, we’ve run at a loss but we don’t look at the loss situation because we try to manifest ourselves on what we’ve done and based on that we can get other jobs which will pay us,” Nii Ayite told Nana Adwoa as sighted by RazzNews.com.

Nii Ayite, explained extensively that, "So the VGMA itself, it’s ones in a year, but because it’s our flagship we put all our resources into it just to do it to showcase to the world that yes, it can be done here, and if you want the people who can do it, it is us”.

According to Nii Ayite, most of the previous awards schemes like Our Music Awards and Gospel Music Awards, could not survive because they came with the notion of making money.

---RazzNews.com