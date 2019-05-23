Punish Charterhouse For Shatta, Stonebwoy Brawl – FOCAP

Federation Of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP) has called on the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture to sanction Charterhouse for the brawl that occurred at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which took place in Accra on the 18th May 2019.

Speaking of the ban that has been placed on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy by Charter House and the VGMA board the group stated that “they are shocked Charter House has taken such a decision when they know that both Artists are in court at the moment and that they Charterhouse are aware that they are also to be blamed for the eventualities on that faithful night”.

In the nominee’s handbook, Charterhouse stated clearly that only two people were allowed on stage to pick up awards and any addition would be stopped by the security personnel at the event but has failed to control which has greatly contributed to the brawl.

Below is the full text of FOCAP Statement;

CHARTER HOUSE & VGMA BOARD DECISION ON SHATTA WALE AND STONEBWOY IS PREJUDICIAL - FOCAP

FOCAP, an advocacy and a pressure group has learnt with dismay an unfortunate decision taken by Charter House, organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to BAN both shatta Wale and Stonebwoy indefinitely from its music awards.

Focap is shocked Charter House has taken such a decision when they know that both Artists are in court at the moment and that they Charterhouse are aware that they are also to be blamed for the eventualities on that faithful night.

In the nominees handbook, Charter House stated clearly that only two people were allowed on stage to pick up awards and any addition would be stopped by the security personnel at the event but this they clearly could not enforce and this greatly contributed to this incident.

1- Focap believes Charter House should also be blamed and punished for what happened during the Event on that faithful day.

2- The lives of over 4000 Ghanaians and Foreigners who attended the programme were in the hands and care of Charter House in terms of security arrangements

3- Will Charter House / VGMA and VODAFONE refund the cash of those who voted for their acts to win Artiste of the year and Popular song of the year?

4. Will VGMA Board refund part payment of people who bought tickets to watch Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale perform on stage and largely the VGMA Event itself?

FOCAP is asking "who watches the watchman" when it comes to Event organisers in this Ghana? It's high time we seriously take a second look at our industry and put institutions right, good checks and balances and make sure our industry sees a great future .

We asking Gaming Commission, Office Of the Director of Creative Arts and Projects at National Commission on Culture, the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and MUSIGA to step in and solve this canker.

FOCAP takes a strong exception in this ruling by Charter House in this brouhaha and is calling on all institutions, allied agencies and stakeholders within the Creative Arts to also bring charter house to book for not abiding by it's own rules of the game. Let's hold institutions accountable for their own mistakes they commit too.

He who calls for equity must come with clean hands.

Kojo Preko Dankwa

Convener

Mel kwesi Davis

Convener

Enock Agyepong

Convener.