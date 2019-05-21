We need to change narrative – Sarkodie speaks on support for industry 

Winner of ‘Artiste of the Decade’ at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has called for a concerted effort to change the narrative of the creative industry.

Sarkodie believes that changing the narrative of the industry is the only sure way for the creative sector to get the needed support.

The rapper, in the early hours of Sunday, May 19, beat R2Bees, Joe Mettle, No Tribe & Nacee, Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Stonebwoy, Samini, Efya, and Becca to be win ‘Artiste of the Decade’ title.

In a series of tweets on Sunday after winning the coveted award, Sarkodie expressed worry at the rate at which corporate bodies are showing less interest in the industry.

“For a long time there’s been this gap between the corporate world and the entertainment industry and it’s been my dream that the two merge cos it’s very necessary!!!” he said.

The rapper revealed that “When I sit in these corporate meetings I sense how sensitive it is for them to affiliate with the industry and I understand But that doesn’t stop us from working to make our relationship better”

“I have mixed feelings on VGMA since I started Rapperholic cos I got to see what it takes to put up a show in Ghana ... it’s crazy but I feel Ghana music Awards is way too big to miss the basics.

“A lot went on this years VGMA so I know how hard it was for them to pull this off...

“We (my self and Charterhouse) had meetings on how we wanna celebrate this year’s VGMA and trust me they had a lot planned for this celebration!!! A lot of activations before the main event.

They really wanted to go all out but last minute a lot of sponsors pulled out ... Those who made promises, broke them so Charterhouse had to take pressure on themselves.

“I felt for my brother George Quaye ... He was running around each and every day trying to get sponsors on to support this year's celebration but he wasn’t able to secure enough.

“I think standards are very important in brand positioning ... but sometimes to attain certain standards takes a lot of funds ... And it’s about time those who invest in the industry understand what it takes so they know the value,” he said.

The multiple-award-winning rapper added that “From far just looking at VGMA, and since I’m doing concerts myself too, I know they need millions to achieve a certain standard... from security, artistes comfort ( which comes with a whole lot ) and more.”

Sarkodie said he knows “companies are looking at value for money but sometimes I think they release funds based on perceptions (and they have the right too) but we need to change the narrative.”

“It’s about time we merge these two worlds,” he urged.

“I rarely do “paid” product placement in my music videos, actually I think I did it just ones (I stand to be corrected) “Kasapreko”... and it’s just because most of these companies don’t wanna believe we (at least myself) spend that much on our work.

“In actual fact, my industry is one of the most expensive industries you could find your self in and that’s if you really wanna do it well to the best of it.

“I believe in detailing so I turn to take on a lot but I’d rather choose that over trying to just get by and collapse what I’ve built in ages,” the rapper added.

Sarkodie elaborated that, “Study most reality shows on TV .... their life span is very short just cos they don’t have the power to spice it up and keep it interesting... most times it’s not their fault cos they have to do it anyways...

“I applaud all these companies collaborating with the industry just that I think you guys should consider what’s involved.”

He called for unity among industry persons noting that “There’s a lot to be achieved when we merge.”

The multiple-award-winning rapper had a word of advice for up and coming musicians.

“NOW to my young ones coming up ... I don’t know what your dreams are but this profession ain’t no joke ... Set your priorities right to be able to position yourselves well to attract what you deserve.

You can’t cheat the game,” he advised.

“You do music so that’s your business... invest every penny back into it if you believe in you!!! That notion of “music is not a job... what’s your real job” shouldn’t get to you ... You will get what you put in trust me ...,” the rapper added.

“God bless us all and hopefully we make things better moving forward,” he prayed.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | EDA