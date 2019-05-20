VGMA Saga: Be Circumspect In Your Commentaries— Presenters Told

A group calling itself Friends Of The Media (FOTM), has charged Entertainment Presenters and pundits to be circumspect in their commentary on the brawl which occurred at 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) held at the Dome in Accra.

This, according to a statement issued by the Executives of FOTM, is to prevent further occurrences from happening.

A night which started on a good note ended with a brawl between fans of Shatta Wale and that of Stonebwoy.

The Bhim Nation President, Stonebwoy was on stage receiving the Reggae Artiste of the Year award when his rival Shatta Wale together with his boys also decided to climb the stage. This caused a brawl between the two, which took the police over an hour to bring sanity in the auditorium.

"FOTM believes the scandal that played out on live Television stations, to about 44 countries across Africa and millions the world via the internet was needless which dent on the Arts Industry. We thought the battle between the two was on the aspect of proving their lyrical prowess and not the physical angle of public assault on the stage of Ghana's biggest entertainment platform," they mentioned.

The group made this call whiles condemning the unfortunate incident that occurred at the 20th VGMAs Awards night.

Below is the statement: