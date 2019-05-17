You Are A Witch – Dumelo’s Wife Blast Fan

Gifty Mawuenya wife of seasoned actor John Dumelo has lashed out at a social media follower for passing an unpleasant comment about their wedding which was recently held at the Royal Senchi Hotel on Saturday May 11, 2019.

An Instagram post sighted by Modernghana has the enraged Mawuenya post one of her “pic” with the caption Mummy and Daddy????

Which An Instagram user, bearing the account name @tizzlin9524 wrote beneath the picture that “I don’t know but this wedding irritates me so much, no hard feelings tho I just don’t know why… sorry”.

Upon seeing that Mawuenya couldn’t contain the words of the User therefore she replied him/her by saying “I don’t know why but I think this is certainly the highest form of withcraft… thank you”

