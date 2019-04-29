I want to be a Medical Doctor in future - Akuapem Poloo

Screen vixen Rosemond Brown, popularly referred to as Akuapem Poloo has hinted of plans to further her education to become a Medical Doctor in the nearest future.

Speaking in an interview with Attractive Mustapha, she said that right from childhood it was her dream to be a medical doctor but when she got to class 5, she was told that she resembles late Ghanaian sexy actress Suzzy Williams so she decided to switch from the doctor's dreams to acting.

She continued that when she entered into the Secondary School at New Tafo Koforidua, she became very active in all entertainment-related programs until she completed.

Currently, she is very active with acting, music, and modeling for event organizations as well.

As to when she will be going back to school, she said that she will like to go anytime soon, but because she is a single mother she is facing a bit of financial challenges so anyone who is willing to help her achieve her dreams is welcome.

Watch video below