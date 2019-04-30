Modern Ghana logo

30.04.2019 Exclusive News

Total Shutdown! Stonebwoy Electrifies WatsUp TV Legon SRC Concert

ABD TRAORE
To climax the weeklong activities of the University of Ghana's SRC week celebration, WatsUp TV hosted Ghana's leading Dancehall & AfroBeat musician, Stonebwoy to an electrifying performance to a massive crowd of students and fans who thronged Lizalex on the premier university's campus to witness an exclusive performance of the renowned dancehall maestro.

With sterling performances lasting over an hour, Stonebwoy wowed the audience while he performed all his songs with admiration and chants from fans. Known as a king of Stage craft, Stonebwoy didn't deny his fans his numerous displays of dance and moves that eventually got his fans entertained.

In a short speech to prove to his fans that he's the best artiste out of Ghana, Stonebwoy mentioned , “Take it or leave it, I am the best. I am the only Ghanaian Dancehall artiste to win BET Award for Ghana, and Nickelodeon Award for Africa, I am the best”.

Artistes like Enam, Dannybeatz, Kofi Byble, OV, Damaris and others also added spice to the event with their lively performances.

MC & Dj's on the night: DJ Sly , DJ toyor , Dj juicy , OG the MC , MC Jerome , Berimaseanbills

This concert with WatsUp TV was also supported by Verna Water , Rush Energy Drink, SHOB Group, 369 Live, Mega Campus Concert & Wildout Ghana.

