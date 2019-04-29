Ghana Lifestyle 2019 Award Winners [Full List]

The 2019 edition of the Ghana Lifestyle Awards was climaxed in a grand style in Tamale on April 27, 2019. The nationwide award scheme brought together key stakeholders in the fashion and lifestyle industry across the country and beyond.

The awards night saw amazing designs from Smocky World Ltd, Fatsu Garments and Lapokela Curves and Scissors during the Fashion runway session. The amazing designs displayed by models from the Versatile Modeling Agency caught the attention of the patrons as they cheer the designers on.

Gifted Tima and Kano the Poet entertained the massive crowd with poetry recitals whiles Khebab and assorted drinks were served. The patrons were treated to musical performances from talented and creative musicians, One Naira and Thug Omega.

The Paramount Chief of Tamale, His Royal Highness Nyeba Dakpema Naa Bawa, The member of Parliament for Tamale North Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini and the wife of the Northern Regional Minister Hajia Alima all graced the occasion. The event also saw representatives from the Northern Regional Keepfit clubs Association, Models union (Moduga), corporate bodies and the media.

Dr. Jacob Abudu, the board chairman of the Ghana Lifestyle Awards thanked all those who ensured a successful programme and congratulated all the nominees and winners. The Chief Executive Officer Arnold Mashud called on the corporate world to consider partnering with event organising companies in a win-win situation.

Below are the winners of the 2019 edition of the Ghana Lifestyle Awards:

1. Naa Akleh – Philanthropist Of The Year.

2. Holy Trinity SPA & Health Farm – Best SPA.

3. Formula 1 Nutrition Shake – Herbal / Nutrition Product.

4. Abdul Hameed Pictures – Fashion / Lifestyle Photographer.

5. Fatima Majeed – Discovery Poet / Spokenword Artiste.

6. Sulemana Salamatu – Discovery Model Of The Year.

7. Husein M Mutawakil – Male Model Of The Year.

8. Irene Konlan – Female Model Of The Year.

9. Versatile Modeling Agency – Model Agency Of The Year.

10. Philip Ahiakonu – Fitness Trainer Of The Year.

11. DJ Funny – Event DJ Of The Year.

12. Slayers (Joy Prime) – Fashion / Lifestyle Media Programme.

13. Fastu Garments Institute – Fashion / Lifestyle School Of The Year.

14. Face Of Northern Ghana – Fashion Event Of The Year.

15. Lamashegu Keep Fit Club – Keep Fit Club Of The Year.

16. MGL Naturals – Cosmetic Company.

17. GTP – Fashion /Lifestyle Company.

18. Ruby Events – Event Service Provider Of The Year.

19. Rinner Ayelazoya – Choreographer Of The Year.

20. Smockyworld LTD – Fashion Brand Of The Year.

21. Alhaji Criss Smocks – Traditional Fashion Brand Of The Year.

22. Afriken By Nana – Fashion Designer / Stylist Of The Year.

23. Zita Bridals – Makeup Artiste Of The Year.

24. Mohammed Naporo (DJ Parara) – Event Mc Of The Year.

25. Adatsin Brownson – Poet / Spokenword Artiste Of The Year.

26. Rahinatu Amuda – Lifestyle Personality Of The Year.

27. Julie – Jay Kanz – Fashion /Lifestyle Blogger Of The Year.

28. Fashion/Lifestyle Entrepreneur – No winner

29. Cultural Troupe – No winner

30. Bling Body Gym – Gym of the year

KFC, Sheaxeen Naturals, Savanna Diaries Multimedia, MGL Naturals, Sacks Designs, Scrum Solutions Ltd, Radach Lodge, TMP, Adee’s foods and Swagga Pops Entertainment supported the event.

The Ghana Lifestyle Awards 2019 was proudly powered by Hyperlink Entertainment Gh. Ltd.

---Ghanalifestyleawards.com