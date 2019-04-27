TEE RHYME Begs Kantanka Automobile for Ambassadorial Deal To Support Ghana Made

Ghanaian Born rapper Oteng Oliva known as TEE RHYME in the showbiz who hails from Tafo

The 2018 Best Rapper of Eastern Music Awards, TEE RHYME Among the various Artists in the Eastern Region, he has been one of the best artiste in the region and Ghana as whole.

HE got HITZ like “TwaWaNum” Which is Still Making Airwaves.

He just Unleashed a New Cut Out of His Already Released "EP" Titled "TAHOO" in His Poetic Rhymes as His Name Sounds He Begged Kantanka Of needing Of His Car by Helping to Promote The Brand of Ghana Made.

TEE RHYME ; is full of great ideas and dreams which Most of Our Key Players of the Country and Industry as a whole needs to Pay Critical Attention To.

His Rhythmic Rhymes portrays Togetherness and his Stylish Flow in the TAHOO is Something Else.

