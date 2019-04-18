Hamamat Breaks Silence Over Viral Nude Photos

Ghanaian model and former Miss Malaika queen Hamamat Montia has finally broken her silence on her nude photos that went viral.

The former beauty queen in an Instagram post detailed how she is been blackmailed and how it is difficult running a business as a woman.

Hamamat took to her Instagram page and wrote;

“Good morning KingsandQueens. The past few days have been a nightmare. I am so thankful for your love & support through it all. Running a business is not easy. Running a business as a woman is even more difficult. As women, we face many challenges in the hopes of making our dreams come true especially in the workplace.

Women are judged as being too hard, too soft, and never just right. From equal play, race and gender bias, sexual Harassment-Women at all levels of employment and all levels of workplace. Abuse of power, cyberbullying and harassment. Women worldwide go through what I experienced in different forms every day.

I enjoy business but I don’t cheat to win, I will rather loose because there is so much to learn and experience along the way. BLACKMAIL is something I will not be a part of but unfortunately, not everyone is working on your team to help your success but a Good Heart always wins. Love always wins. Never give up and remain true to who you really are.

Thank you so much #Kingsand Queens for the Love. I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful. To everyone who called, emailed and came by village -I love you so much and grateful. To my friends and family, I love you & thank you”.