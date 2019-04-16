Prophet Oduro Shows How Married Women Should Dress Attractively [Video]

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry Prophet Kofi Oduro in a hilarious video demonstrated to his congregation how married women should dress to maintain their marriages.

The man of God wore panties to illustrate to especially married women in his church that they must look attractive always to keep their partners.

“Most married women lose themselves when they get married. To every married woman here, if you want to maintain your marriage you have to raise your game. The fact that you are married doesn’t mean you don’t have to be sexy or romantic. The side chicks are wearing sexy panties to snatch your husbands, you have to stop these ‘pioto'”, he advised humorously.

Prophet Oduro also advised single ladies to fear God and be financially independent before they get married to avoid being liabilities to their partners.

The outspoken man of God is a dynamic and prolific preacher who teaches the word of God with power, clarity and deep insights.

Watch video below;