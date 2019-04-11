Kwami Sefa Kayi Bags Musiga Presidential Grand Ball Honor

Ace broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi received the Music Industry Pillar award at the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball held at the Accra International Conference Center which had His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in attendance.

The citation for Chairman General as Kwame is affectionately known reads:

This citation is in honor of Kwame Sefa Kayi, in recognition of your distinguished contribution to the music industry in Ghana.

Using the power of your voice and radio, you have continued to play a part in the development of the music industry in Ghana by giving exposure on your radio program to all forms of Ghanaian music.

In addition to that, your key role in the continued development of the music industry in numerous forms and in particular, the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball since its inception marks you as a pivot for the industry.

In honor of your contribution to the development of the music industry in Ghana, the Musicians Union of Ghana and the Board of the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball confers on you the Music Industry Pillar award 2019.

Ayekoo!

Kwame who is also a member of the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball Board, has played a key role since it began in 2012.

According to MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour, “MUSIGA and indeed the entire Ghanaian music industry is greatly indebted to Chairman General and this award is a token of our appreciation of his contribution to the development of the Ghanaian music industry.”

The MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball is an event organized by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to raise funds for the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF), an initiative by MUSIGA to support the ageing and incapacitated musicians.

Vodafone, 4Syte TV and Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban also received Music Industry Awards with Ransford Antwi receiving the Distinguished Personality Award. Musicians Prof. Kofi Abraham, Kwadwo Akwaboah, Naa Amanua, Kofi Sammy, Pat Thomas and Asabea Cropper received the Music Industry Heroes Awards which comes with a Ghc 10,000.00 Cash prize.

There were performances by Daddy Lumba, Samini, Pat Thomas, Tic Tac, Naa Amanua, Asabea Cropper among others. The Musiga Presidential Grand Ball is powered by Kafina Events