Kojo Dickson Quits Peace FM After 18 Years

Popular radio presenter of Peace FM Kojo Dickson, has bowed out from the station after 18 years of service to the local station.

When the news hit the public, there were many speculations as to why Kojo Dickson left Peace FM. But Kojo Dickson has come out to explain why he chose to walk out of the media company owned by the billionaire, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

In a video posted on social media, Kojo Dickson said his contract with the Despite Group has ended and he wants to try other opportunities and challenges outside Peace FM.

He begged his followers and fans not to add any unnecessary meaning as to why he left Peace FM and stated boldly that he left because his contract is over.

Kojo Dickson thanked Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his brother Dr Ofori Sarpong, Fada Dickson and all the management of Peace FM as well as his colleagues for all the support throughout the 18 years.

Aside his media works, Kojo Dickson's voice is one of the most popular voices on radio in Ghana as he has done a lot of commercials for products across the nation.