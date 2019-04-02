2019 Edition Of ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ Slated For June

This year’s edition of the annual ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ musical concert will be held in June.

The event, which is in its ninth edition, will feature an incredible line-up of Ghanaian and Nigerian award-winning hip-hop, hiplife and dancehall artistes.

Put together by the Empire Entertainment, the event is being organised to promote unity among Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes and also create an opportunity for music fans to interact and take photographs with the artistes.

The list of performing artistes billed to rock the event, date and venue will be announced at the official launch to be held in May.

Over 7,000 music fans from Ghana, Togo, Benin, Ivory Coast and Nigeria are expected to attend this year’s event.

Empire Entertainment has promised nothing but a historic concert with a lot of packages and souvenirs from sponsors.

Last year’s edition of event dubbed the ‘Rescue Mission’ exceeded all expectations and became the biggest and most exciting concert in Ghana.

It witnessed historic performances from stars such as Stonebwoy, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Patapaa, Fancy Gadam and a host of others.

Nigeria was represented by Wizkid, Mayorkun, Mr Eazi among others.

Over the years, the concert has hosted the likes of Wizkid, The Mavins headed by Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Olamide, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, E.L, among a tall list of A-list artistes.