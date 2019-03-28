Feli Nuna Debunks Rumors On Dating Shatta Wale

Ghanaian songstress, Felicia Nuna Tawiah known in Showbiz as Feli Nuna has debunked rumours that she wants to be Shatta Wale’s wife.

Responding to rumours circulating on social media that she is dating the Shatta wale, the singer said her words were taken out of context based on an interview she had, where she was asked who in the industry she would like to work with.

Feli Nuna indicated that her answers to those questions were clear and that she had been misquoted by social media bloggers who are always looking for headlines.

“In the interview, they asked me if there was any artiste I’d like to work with? Or if there was any artist I like or something?”

“I never said I wish to be Shata Wale’s wife, no. I just said that I will think about it. I didn’t say I wish. Please. Yeah, there was a thought. But no, it was just a joke”. Feli Nuna added.

Feli Nuna is famous for her versatility in singing as she handles more than one genre of music including rap. Hip hop and Afropop.