Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Celebrity | Mar 27, 2019

Joey B And D-Black Deny Knowing Fameye.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Joey B And D-Black Deny Knowing Fameye.

Tonga hitmaker Joey B and D-Black have denied having any alliance with fast-rising Ghanaian musician Fameye.

This comes up after Fameye in a recent interview revealed he used to run out of school just to sweep the studios Black Avenue Muzik owned by of D Black. He also revealed he used to run errands by buying Brukina (a local Ghanaian drink) for Joey B.

Although Joey B admits he ‘adores’ Brukina, he posted on his Twitter page that he would never send a complete stranger, a clear indication he does not know who the said artiste is.

Joey B was responding to a question by his former label boss Desmond Blackmore (D Black) who was also surprised when he came across the story.

View full post below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line