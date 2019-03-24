Stonebwoy Wins Favourite African Star Award!

Livingstone Etse Satekla known in showbiz as Stonebwoy has grabbed this year’s African Favorite Star award in the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. The dancehall artiste was nominated for Favourite African Star at the KCA alongside Adesua Etomi- Wellington, Sauti Sol and Ik Osakieduwa. Stonebwoy beat the others by becoming the first African Artiste to win both BET and Nickelodeon awards. The “Epistles of Mama” hitmaker, welcomed the news with great joy in an Instagram post.

In 2015, he won Best International Act Africa at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year. He also won the Artist of the year at the Ghana Music Awards. Congratulations to Stonebwoy for taking Ghana to the global market.