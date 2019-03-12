I Have Never Done Nor Abused Drugs —Ahoufe Patri Reveals

Ghanaian Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyemang popularly known as Ahuofe Patri has revealed that her life in the entertainment industry has not been a bed of roses.

The actress told Lexis Bill on Joy FM's Drive Time show, Monday that her life goes beyond what people see on social media.

“You see what we want you to see but there is life. We need our own life outside the industry,” she explained.

Ahuofe who shot to fame starring alongside Kalybos in the Boys Kasa series said people confuse her real self with the character she plays, which affect people's perspective of her.

"Ahuofe Patri in Boys Kasa is originally a girl who is too known and a bit snobby so people see you and are ready to attack because they are expecting a snobby person,” she said.

She explained that building a private life outside the industry is difficult sometimes because of the misconceptions.

According to her, as a result of that, she has been battling with false rumours about her lifestyle and relationship status over the years.

Reacting to such stories she said she had to learn to focus on her work, herself and ignore the headlines when rumours of her being a drug addict made the news.

“Just like every rumour I was hurt to see the news go around that I was on drugs, it's not true. I never have been on drugs,” the actress told Lexis Bill.

In 2017, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang made headlines for not only abusing drugs but she was also said to be a heavy smoker.

According to the reports, the actress' drug addiction had a lot of her loved ones worries especially her family constantly having issues with her.

Responding to the rumours the actress wrote on her Instagram page, “feel free to judge away” without confirming or denying the reports.

Her friend and co-actor, Kalybos came to her rescue explaining in an interview that the said online report going round on sicla media had no truth.

“they're fake news.” Social media in 2018 was sent into a frenzy when news surfaced of Priscilla Opoku Agyemang dating and doing drugs with singer Kwabena Kwabena. I know him and I like his music but I would not even call us friends,” Ahuofe Patri said of the 'Adult Music' singer.

The 'Boys Kasa' actress said she gets sad and worries about her family's reaction when such rumours make the headlines.

“I have realised that you cannot change people's perspective of you. It has been six years going on to seven now, I have grown, I am a strong girl and do not focus on such news,” she stated.

The actress has channelled her energy to making more movies and working on her non-governmental organisation, 'She Power', a movement created to educate girls on abuse of all kinds.