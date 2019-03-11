Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Actor Ken Erics Releases Video Of His Debut Single ‘INOZIKWA OMEE’

Actor Ken Erics Releases Video Of His Debut Single ‘INOZIKWA OMEE’

Nollywood Actor Ken Erics, is out with the video of his debut single Inozikwa Omee. The multiple award-winning Nollywood actor received applauds from his fans for his efforts on releasing his first single titled ‘INOZIKWA OMEE.’

Ken has proven to his fans that he is not only good at acting but also gifted with a good voice when it comes to singing.

Watch Ken Erics – Inozikwa Omee (Official Music Video) below:

