It Will Be A Pleasure To Kiss Martha Ankomah - Actor

Actor Kwabena Boakye Copson has disclosed whom he would love to kiss on a movie set.

Though he claims he dislikes the kissing bit of acting, he chose actress Martha Ankoma as someone he will love to kiss on a movie set after mentioning a number of his colleagues he equally enjoys kissing on set.

The often bad-boy actor said it will be a pleasure to kiss her on set, "I see her to be calm, I don't really know why but I will love to kiss her on set or anywhere."

The actor who doubles as Production Manager was on set shooting one of the most expensive movies in the country.

The movie 'Ghetto Heroe' features the likes of Countryman Songo, John Dumelo, Yaw Dabo, Kompany, Don Litle, Kwadwo Nkansah, Kaly Bos Adjatey Anan, Copson, Pamela Watala and many more.

According to Boakye Copson who was an actor and Production Manager on the set said it is Going to be one of the greatest movies.