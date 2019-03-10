Okyeame Kwame Unveils New Phase Of ‘Made In Ghana’ Project

Ghanaian artiste Okyeame Kwame has moved the ‘Made in Ghana’ project into another dimension.

‘Made in Ghana’ is meant to project Ghana’s heritage and tourism through a 10 track album which will be launched on March 29, 2019 at Alliance Francaise.

Each song features an artiste who hails from one of the (previously) 10 regions of Ghana, with the video highlighting historical sites in these regions.

As part of taking the campaign a notch higher, Okyeame Kwame, also Made in Ghana Ambassador, has teamed up with Our Great Africa Foundation for the Independence Development Challenge.

The Independence Development Project is aimed at encouraging individuals as well as communities and various institutions, to pick up any challenge they are facing in their communities and try to find ways of resolving them independently.

This in a way, is to put into practice the true meaning of our independence, a people capable of resolving their own issues without depending heavily on external support.

The invitation is extended to schools (from primary to University), all professional institutions, all communities, towns, villages and well-motivated individuals.

Selected projects would be given professional guide by volunteers from various professional bodies and not for profit organizations including the Project Management Institute Community, Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, Ghana Institute of Engineering, Institution of Engineering and Technology, Project Managers without Borders, among others.

There would be a monthly evaluation and assessment of projects selected.

Their respective progress would be published on blogs.sokocentre.com, Facebook page of Our Great African Foundation, Social media pages of OK entertainment and the social media pages of our star lead, Okyeame Kwame.

Interested individuals should click HERE for more information.

–citinewsroom