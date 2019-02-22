I Lost 450 Of My Songs To Robbers--Guru

Nana Yaw Adjei Maradona otherwise known as GURU NKZ has stated in an interview recently that he has lost about 450 unreleased vibes for no reason.

Narrating his ordeal to DJ Reuben in the studios of Luv 99.5 FM in Kumasi, Guru explained that all the 450 songs were saved on his phone and one armed robber manoeuvred his ways to steal the phone.

Guru added that such experience informed his decision to release a song daily in the month of February 2019.

Earlier this month, Guru took to Twitter and made his fans privy of his willingness to release a song daily. To Guru, it’s better to release the songs than to lose them to an armed robber.

M Guru is one of the most successful hiplife artists in Ghana.

He is famous for his contemporary hiplife rap style that combines English and Indigenous Languages from Ghana, earning him the title the people's artist.