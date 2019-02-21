Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago

Joe Mettle Out With New Single Titled ‘Mehia Wo Yesu’

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Joseph Oscar Mettle better known by his stage name Joe Mettle, is a Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter. He is the first gospel musician to win VGMA Artiste of the year in his genre.

The Spirit-filled Gospel artiste is back with another single after topping charts with ‘My Everything’ about six months ago. The new single titled ‘Mehia wo Yesu’ is a Twi expression which simply means “I need you Jesus”.

In the song, Joe calls on God to come to his aid for he has reposed his trust and faith in Him. He sings about the fact that he cannot do without the help of God.

Recorded at his Reverb Studio with the Joe Mettle Ministries team, he also asks God to direct his path so everything he does would be acceptable in His sight.

The video was directed by Willdrey of Flashone Films.

Watch video below;

