Visual Artist Prince Gyasi For Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2019

Ghanaian visual artiste Prince Gyasi after making waves for his apple commissioned project is set to exhibit his work in South Africa. Investec Cape Town Art Fair showcases a diversity of work that represents the forefront of contemporary art from Africa to the world, and the world to Cape Town.

The city boasts a vibrant arts scene, driven by the top galleries on the African continent and beyond. Thanks to its diverse cultural heritage and geographic beauty, Cape Town is a compelling destination for both art world professionals and collectors alike.

Prince Gyasi in 2018 signed a partnership deal with Nil Gallery Paris to exhibit his works worldwide.

Prince Gyasi X Nil Gallery Paris have taken part in the Seattle Art fair, Texas Contemporary Art fair and Pulse Contemporary Art Miami Art Basel.

He was named top 3 artists by Artsy from the Seattle Art Fair in August and He was mentioned by Vanity Fair (magazine) as one of the top 9 visual artists to follow in 2018.

–citinewsroom