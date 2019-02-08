The “SUGAR” Album is almost ready – KiDi

High life singer KiDi is on a media tour promoting his new tune “Mr Badman” . In an interview, he revealed that his debut album which is titled “Sugar” is 90% ready for public consumption.

He said;

“ITS 90% READY SO FIRST QUARTER OF THE YEAR, FROM NOW TO MARCH ENDING THE ALBUM WILL BE OUT BY GOD’S GRACE. WE WANT WANT TO FINISH SHOOTING ALL THE VIDEOS. SO FIRST QUARTER OF THE YEAR EVERYBODY WILL HEAR THE ALBUM”.

KiDi also revealed to Amansan Krakye of Radio Central that there will 14 tracks on the album and most of the songs were produced by MOG Beatz.

KiDi’s new single “Mr Badman” features Kwesi Arthur .

