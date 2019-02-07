LISTEN: DR_DRILLA – OHEMAA (Mixed by Slum)

Ever heard a love song from Dr_Drilla before? Your guess is as good as mine. Prolific rapper, Dr_Drilla, pens down a beautiful piece of song painting a beautiful woman called Ohemaa (meaning Queen).

Descriptions given to this beautiful lady portrays the beautiful African woman and how lovely she is at a glance. Want to know who Dr_Drilla’s Ohemaa is?

The song was mixed by Slum and is dedicated to all couples and lovers ahead of Valentines Day.

Download, Listen and Share the track below: