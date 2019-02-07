Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
25 minutes ago | Hiplife News

LISTEN: DR_DRILLA – OHEMAA (Mixed by Slum)

By OdarteyGH
LISTEN: DR_DRILLA – OHEMAA (Mixed by Slum)

Ever heard a love song from Dr_Drilla before? Your guess is as good as mine. Prolific rapper, Dr_Drilla, pens down a beautiful piece of song painting a beautiful woman called Ohemaa (meaning Queen).

Descriptions given to this beautiful lady portrays the beautiful African woman and how lovely she is at a glance. Want to know who Dr_Drilla’s Ohemaa is?

The song was mixed by Slum and is dedicated to all couples and lovers ahead of Valentines Day.

Download, Listen and Share the track below:

Hiplife News
Powered By Modern Ghana
"We need to stay true to our Ghanaian sound"- Trigmatic
Pappy Kojo Back to Music With his New Gig "Balance"
M.anifest called Tee Rhyme to do a joint with him
LISTEN: Dr_Drilla Drops Xmas Banger Dubbed "BRONYA" (Prod. by AllDay)
TOP STORIES

"Forgive Me For Killing J.B Danquah-Adu” – Suspect Pleads

8 hours ago

Minority behaviour unparliamentary – Ace Lecturer

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line