I'm Building On Ebony's Legacy Not Copying Her--Wendy Shay

Ever since Wendy Shay it the airwaves, many have compared her to the late Ebony. There are some Ghanaians who see Wendy Shay as ‘Ebony’s replacement’ and therefore tend to criticise her a lot.

Wendy Shay has said in an interview with Joseph Kumi on Starr FM today that, she sees nothing wrong with her following Ebony’s footsteps because while she was alive, she did good things and that she sees her as a legend.

“Ebony did a very good thing when she was alive so I definitely don’t see anything wrong with me looking at her footsteps to do mine because she is a legend”.

Wendy Shay added that she didn’t mind if people compared her to Ebony but she’s hoping that someday they’ll let Ebony rest in peace and stop the comparison.

It’s fine and it’s okay when people compare me to Ebony, I just wish after some time we will let her name rest”, she stated.

The “Uber Driver” hitmaker added that people should expect more similarities in her music

“You know were in the same record label, we had the same songwriter and I just want to say she did a very good job so continuing what she started is okay but am not copying her style.”

Wendy Shay is currently promoting her recently released 10-track album titled “Shay on You.” And it is available on all digital platforms. She will be touring countries and cities including London, Norway, Sweden, Amsterdam, Denmark, etc.

Wendy finally stated that she is happy about the love and support she has received from her family and her fans.