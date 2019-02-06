Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
40 minutes ago | Celebrity

"I'll Contest In Parliament When I Come To Ghana"---Showboy

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi

American based hip hop rapper Sam Safo popularly known as Showboy has announced on his twitter page about entering into politics when he finally settles down in Ghana.

According to Showboy, he will surely contest for parliamentary elections once he comes back to his hometown which is Birim south municipal inside Akim Oda in the Eastern region of Ghana.

This is however not the first time Showboy has expressed interest in politics. Recently, he made it known that he has plans to become the president of Ghana in the next 10-20 years. Although we can’t establish the seriousness or whatsoever of his claims but only time will tell.

Read full tweet below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
Becca Welcomes New Member To Her Family!
Kwame Borga Is Funnier Than Kalybos--Akuampem Poloo
"Okomfour Kwadee Has Been Healed Of His Mental Illness"- Delay
Beyonce And Jay-Zee Offer A Lifetime Free Concert For Plant- Based Meal Lovers!
TOP STORIES

Regions To Get Special Economic Zones —GFZA

1 hour ago

Its Not Right For Africa To Be Poor– Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line