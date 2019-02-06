"I'll Contest In Parliament When I Come To Ghana"---Showboy

American based hip hop rapper Sam Safo popularly known as Showboy has announced on his twitter page about entering into politics when he finally settles down in Ghana.

According to Showboy, he will surely contest for parliamentary elections once he comes back to his hometown which is Birim south municipal inside Akim Oda in the Eastern region of Ghana.

This is however not the first time Showboy has expressed interest in politics. Recently, he made it known that he has plans to become the president of Ghana in the next 10-20 years. Although we can’t establish the seriousness or whatsoever of his claims but only time will tell.

Read full tweet below;