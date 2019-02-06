"Kaywa Should Sit Up Before He Completely Erases Kulr Songx"---KK

Popular Hiplife artiste KK Fosu has stated that the manager of Kurl Songx has not done anything to promote the talented singer’s music. K.K Fosu said in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM. He added that he was really impressed with the voice of Kurl Songz and with the slightest push he could do extraordinary things.

“That guy who sang Jennifer Lomotey is amazing. I really don’t know who is managing him but whoever is behind him is not doing a great job. In fact, they have failed the dude, when I heard that guy’s voice I said to myself ‘wow what a talent’ but where is he now?” he quizzed.

Kurl Songx was the winner for the fifth edition of MTN Hitmaker reality show. His soothing voice on the microphone went a long way. After the reality show, he teamed up with Sarkodie to serve music enthusiasts with “Jennifer Lomotey” and the song became an instant hit taking into consideration the controversies that came with it.

Before the release of “Jennifer Lomotey”, Kurl Songx was signed onto Highly Spiritual Music owned by Kawya purposefully to groom him to become a relevant artist in Ghana and beyond for years.

However, it looks like the music career of Kurl Songx is fast diminishing. To the renowned Highlife musician, Kaywa who is currently managing Kurlx Songx should sit up because the talent of Kurl Songx is not really manifesting as expected.