"I cannot Pick Between Ebony and Wendy Shay, They are both amazing"- Bullet

Organisers of the 3Music Awards, in partnership with Joy FM, Hitz FM, Joy Prime and other brands of The Multimedia Group, will unveil the nominees for this year’s awards on Friday, February 1.

There are possible indications however that the late Ebony, who was a signee of RuffTown Records and Wendy Shay may clash for the ‘Best Female Act’ award. The “sponsor” hit maker won that award at the 2018 edition.

Per the calendar of the awards, which is from November 1, 2017 to October 31, 2018, the late Ebony qualifies for the coming awards and so does the new act of RuffTown Records, Wendy Shay.

When Lexis Bill drew the attention of Bullet, who once managed Ebony and now currently manages Wendy Shay, to the possibility of that happening, the artiste manager simply replied, “That’s good. I think that all my artistes are amazing singers!!”

When asked to pick between Ebony and Wendy Shay, Bullet replied that both ladies were talented singers and it will be impossible to choose between them.

“I cannot pick between Ebony and Wendy Shay. Ebony is great, a legend. Wendy Shay, the hottest female artiste in Ghana, so either of them can win the award. ”

It’s rather sad we don’t have ebony in our midst anymore. All the same, her music still lives on and she will forever remain in our hearts.