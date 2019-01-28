Stop Stereotyping Celebrities Who Endorse Political Parties - John Dumelo To Politicians

Actor John Dumelo has called on politicians to stop the stereotyping of persons in the creative industry who endorse political parties.

The NDC activist said Ghana is a democracy, so everyone – including celebrities – should have the right to declare their political stance.

“I’m not supporting the Convention People's Party does not mean they should victimise me. At the end of the day we are all just helping the society,” he said on “Cooks and Braggarts,” a cooking show hosted by Yvonne Okoro.

The actor revealed he has been threatened many times because of his affiliation with the NDC.

He complained that people are too polarised because of the ideologies of the various parties. “…it is either the NPP or the NDC,” he lamented.

Mr. Dumelo said, “at the end of the day I am proud of [NDC] because that is my belief, but don’t insult and victimise me because of that.”

John Dumelo who has been outspoken over the years about his political affiliations and ambitions joined the NDC in the campaign leading to the 2016 general elections in the party’s bid to retain power.

The actor in December 2018 also picked forms to contest in the Ayawaso West Wougon by-election. However, Deputy National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, said Dumelo did not qualify to contest because he does not vote in the constituency.

Although he withdrew from the NDC primaries for the by-election, the party’s constituency office said it was due to personal reasons to which the actor is yet to comment.

Mr. Dumelo said even if he was given money to change party sides, he would not do that. “It’s not about money. People think that NDC gave me a lot of money but everything was based on the fact that I believed in what they were campaigning for.”

The entrepreneur said he would not victimise his colleague actors or actresses who support the NPP or another party.

“In as much as we all have our differences, we want Ghana to progress,” he added.

Dumelo added that he does not wish for the governing NPP to fail because he belongs to another party.

“They should just do the right thing for Ghana to move forward because if they don’t, Ghanaians will change them again. People should learn to serve the country. That is my whole point,” he stated.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com