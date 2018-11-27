Sarkodie Is My Best Ghanaian Artiste – Omotola

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has revealed that, the “Adonai” hitmaker, Sarkodie, is her favorite Ghanaian artiste.

According to her, despite the love she has for all Ghanaian musicians, rapper Sarkodie is her all-time best.

The actress revealed this during an interview with GHone TV at the just ended All Africa Music Awards 2018 (AFRIMA) which came off in Ghana over the weekend.

“I do follow Ghanaian music and actually my favorite Ghanaian artiste is Sarkodie. She said

watch video here: