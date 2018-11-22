Evang. Aning Accuses NDC of Copyright Infringement

Evangelist I.K Aning

Gospel artiste Evangelist I.K Aning is demanding compensation from the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for remixing his hit song ‘Wobete Bobolebobo’ for campaign purposes.

According to him, he was not consulted in the making of the Mahama version of the song and that the singer of the remixed version of his song violated the copyright laws, hence the need to pay him some compensation.

The gospel artistes revealed he went for a loan to record and promote the song after the producers failed to help him in that regard.

“I have spent money on the song, so if you want the song, you should have informed me for us to sit and share the cost before you go ahead with your version”.

“My beat and words were adopted for the Mahama version and the artiste who did that will surely be paid, so he needs to also give me something that I can use to produce another song,” he told Akwasi Nsiah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM.

Speaking on Kumasi 104.1FM on Tuesday, Evangelist Aning insisted that the NDC should compensate him for the illegal use of his intellectual property.

He told Akwesi Agudey of Kumasi 104.1FM that he does not want to proceed to court for the matter to be addressed, and for that reason, his managers are at the negotiation table with the NDC to ensure that he is duly compensated.

The NDC launched remixed version of the song at their just-ended ninth national delegates' congress held at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra at the weekend.

What is copyright infringement?

To infringe a copy right refers to when the work protected by a copyright is used in the ways listed below without the authority of the copyright holder.

Copyright infringement occurs when; (a) the work is exhibited for commercial use, (b) the work is distributed, (c) the work is reproduced, extracted, duplicated for commercial use.

However, copyright infringement does not occur where the authorized piece of work is used for the purpose of teaching, research or by quotation.

In case of infringement of a copyright, the Act 690 of 2005 provides following remedies to apply; The owner of the copyright may; (a) Petition the copyright administrator for the resettlement for such dispute through arbitration, (b) Institute criminal proceedings against the offender. If the offender is convicted, he stand to pay a fine, (c) He can also institute proceedings in the court for an injunction to stop continuing of infringement.