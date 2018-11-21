Frank Guy Drops 'Go Away' A Version Of R2Bees' 'Boys Kasa'

Ghanaian versatile talented singer better known as Frank Guy has shown his versatility in the music industry having dropped No Love which gained him a massive airplay nation wide.

Frank Guy is Blessed with raw stage energy and vocal prowess and he is truly a man of focus who put so much confidence in his craft.

In celebration of his birthday today, he has released a single song to mark this memorable day with music titled 'Go Away' describing the song, it is a mastered creative rendition of R2bees song 'Boys Kasa' which is produced by the Grammy award winning producer Kilbeatz.

Even though people have done couple of their version on the song which has made it a strong competitive but Frank Guys contribution on the the beats is a unique stand out which simply defines his self control and maturity as a professional musician in the industry.

Enjoy listening to the song Go Away whiles video drops soon.

https://soundcloud.com/frank-guy/frank-guy-go-away-boys-kasa-cover-mixed-by-abebeatz/s-voy4g