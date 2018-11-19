GHAMRO To Organise Workshop For Journalists

Abraham Adjetey

Preparations have been put in place to host a workshop in Accra for some selected journalists at the Copyright office in Accra, management of the Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) has disclosed.

The workshop is part of the series of measures adopted by the GHAMRO board to educate the media on its activities and also to establish a good working relationship with them.

The workshop will educate journalists on aspects of the Copyright Law of Ghana and to sensitise them on the new tactics being adopted by music pirates in the country.

Some of the speakers to address the journalists at the workshop include Dr. Opoku Adusei, lecturer at the Law Faculty, the Copyright administrator, Madam Yaa Attafuah, GHAMRO's chief executive officer Abraham Adjetey, among others.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Abraham Adjetey said the workshop will cover areas on relative aspects of the Copyright Act, Act 690, LI 1962, collective management administration, new piracy strategies, among others.

He added that GHAMRO has set up an agenda to create a GHAMRO media platform to educate the media on the operations of GHAMRO.

Invitation will be extended to 20 journalists to participate in the three-day workshop, BEATWAVES has gathered.