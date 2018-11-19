modernghana logo

Shatta Wale Performs @ O2 Arena in London

After filling the Fantasy Dome to its gills during the ‘Reign’ album launch, Shatta Wale has pulled another successful event in London.

The programme, which was held at the Indigo O2 Arena in London, was part of the dance hall artiste’s ‘Reign’ album tour.

At the concert held on Friday November 16, 2018, as he thrilled over 2,000 music fans with his hit songs.

Earlier information has it that tickets to the concert had been sold out.

His next gig will be at Amsterdam on November 23, 2018.

The ‘Reign album’ world tour concert was produced and put together by Akwaaba UK.

The album a few days after its release was number 6 on the Billboard World Album chart.

It comprises songs like ‘Wonders,’ ‘My Level,’ ‘Sister Sister,’ among others.

