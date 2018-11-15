eShun Thrills @ UN Headquarters

It’s official! eShun took Switzerland by storm as she performed for hundreds of audience at UN Headquarters in Geneva.

The fast-rising songstress born Ethel Eshun it would be recalled announced last week that she would be performing at a high profiled event on 14th November, 2018.

Well, it happened and she nailed it.

eShun among other songs sang ‘I Belong’ which addresses the phenomena of Statelessness from the African Perspective.

Statelessness is a situation where a person is denied of his or her nationality. It is estimated that at least 10 million people are stateless worldwide. They are not considered as nationals by any State under the operation of its law. They often aren’t allowed to go to school, see a doctor, get a job, open a bank account, buy a house or even get married.

To drum home the message, she shared a snippet from the programme with the caption which read, “I believe in the process. A step at a time. Hard work, Patience, persistence and Self Believe are some of the words that rings in mind always. This was Yesterday… Looking at my Tomorrow now. Thanks to all the love I received from all the Staff of @refugees. We will end Statelessness and the World shall be Fair to all Humanity. #IBelong.”

eShun is the only African who is performing at this year’s event.

