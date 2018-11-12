modernghana logo

1 hour ago

Photo: Makafui “Chopping love” With Medikal Set Internet Ablaze

Modern Ghana
A photograph making rounds on social media appears to show actress Fella Makafui from YOLO TV series fame “chopping love” with rapper Medikal.

The two lovebirds have been in the news for a while now concerning their relationship brouhaha.

The rapper (Medikal) was accused by his then girlfriend Sister Derby of cheating on her with actress Fella Makafui but the rapper publicly denied the accusation.

Interestingly, the AMG rapper who recently confirmed dating the actress has shared a photo on his Instagram wall which shows the two making love together and social media has gone “gaga” after releasing the photograph.

His post read, “They don’t know the half of it” he wrote.

11122018104518 h41o266fea med

