Hitz FM SOLO: Kwesi Arthur Thrills Audience

Talented young hip-hop artiste, Kwesi Arthur promised a fun-filled night at the second edition of the Hitz FM SOLO event and truly he didn’t renege on that promise.

“We are gonna have fun…if you know Kwesi Arthur…come through,” he assured.

If you were not at the Cockpit Bar inside the Achimota Retail Centre (Achimota Mall), you missed out on a rare opportunity to get close and personal with one of the biggest act of 2018 – Kwesi Arthur.

The fast-rising Tema-based artiste was headlining the second edition of the Hitz FM SOLO event after rapper M.anifest gave music enthusiasts a night to remember at the first edition on September 14.

After setting the bar high, the stakes were high ahead of the second event and as expected, hundreds of teaming Kwesi Arthur fans trooped the venue in their numbers Saturday night.

Before the main man of the night hit the stage, it was Merqury Quaye host of Cruise Control who was busy charging patrons. For several hours, he was busy preparing them for the epic night ahead of them. As to where he gets his energy from, only God knows!

Spotting his iconic dreads hairstyle and draped in an all-black attire, Kwesi Arthur burst on to the stage with ‘My Guy’ track. Seeing him, the venue erupted with loud cheers. The man of the moment was finally on stage.

The 2018 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards ‘Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act’ nominee got straight to business dishing out his repertoire of tracks.

As he dished out songs from his catalogue, patrons sang and rapped along to the songs as if they helped him write the songs.

He performed songs like ‘No Title’, ‘Back on the Wall’, ‘Devil Knocking’, ‘Wiase Y3 D3 (Remix)’, ‘Don’t Keep Me Waiting’, and with intermittent freestyle by himself and the fans, there was never a dull moment at the venue.

During the Q&A session, fans got the opportunity to ask the rapper questions they have been dying to get answers to.

A fan drew Kwesi Arthur’s attention to a promise made that he will be releasing an EP. “We dey work on am…we dey mix am,” he assured in his response.

Another fan requested for a hug, her wish was granted!

When another also inquired why he removes he removes his top during most of his performances, the hip-hop artiste responded “its freedom…ebi the energy…e bi the vibe.”

The Grind Day rapper disclosed that he has a couple of songs with rapper M.anifest which will be released soon.

A fan asked how much it costs to feature or collaborate on a song with him. Kwesi Arthur responded that “I have never charged for a collaboration before.”

He also revealed that he got admitted to GIJ but could not go because he could not afford the fees. The rapper, however, urged and stressed the importance of education.

After the Q&A came the moment patrons were waiting for. He finally removed his top exposing his bare chest to perform songs like ‘Anthem’, ‘How Much’, ‘Mensah’ and ‘Seven’.

Kwesi Arthur dropped his smash hit ‘Grind Day’ which saw a fan join him on stage to tear Sarkodie’s verse on the song into shreds!

He capped the night off with his ‘Woara’ hit track.