Edward Enninful joins The Prince Of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall in Ghana

At Jubilee House in Accra, the official residence of the President of Ghana, Edward Enninful spoke to a room full of commonwealth dignitaries as part of Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall's four-day visit to the country.

Enninful took to the stage after dinner to give his speech which addressed his British and Ghanaian upbringing and the unique cultural bond that unites both countries. "British Vogue will always shine a spotlight on Africa and its vibrant people, cities and world class designers. Africa’s colours and vibrant culture will be celebrated within our pages and together we will promote our shared values to the rest of the world."

Enninful then introduced a fashion show to end the evening which highlighted Ghana’s world class design talent. Three global Ghanaian designers unveiled collections, including Ozwald Boateng OBE, Christie Brown and Adrian Sauvage alongside three local Ghanaian designers, Duaba Serwa, Pistis and Kwaku Bediako.

Read Enninful's speech in full below:

“Thank you for welcoming me home. Growing up in the United Kingdom, my Ghanaian parents instilled strong values in my five siblings and me: family, education and work ethic. My British and African upbringing shaped who I am today and how I view tomorrow. Tomorrow is a world where opportunities are not defined by the colour of your skin, by your religion, by your age, not defined by your economic background or your gender. Tomorrow is a world where a child born in Africa or in the United Kingdom and who wants to succeed, can. From Accra to London, we share a unique cultural bond and a bright future. Together, we can achieve great things. British Vogue will always shine a spotlight on Africa and its vibrant people, cities, and world class designers. Africa's colours and vibrant culture will be celebrated within our pages and together, we will promote our shared values to the rest of the world.”