9 minutes ago | Exclusive News

Hassan Nankwe / Modern Ghana
Myra Stardoms send a message to the President of Ghana in a freestyle video

Fast rising artist myra stadoms sends a message to the president if ghana in a freestyle video she posted on her facebook.

In the freestyle she talked about our economy and how hard things has become off-late.

She also mentioned some few promises the president gave before coming to power and how effective it is now.

Enjoy the freestyle
#Letter_To_The_President

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent

