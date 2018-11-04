Fast rising artist myra stadoms sends a message to the president if ghana in a freestyle video she posted on her facebook. In the freestyle she talked about ...
Myra Stardoms send a message to the President of Ghana in a freestyle video
Fast rising artist myra stadoms sends a message to the president if ghana in a freestyle video she posted on her facebook.
In the freestyle she talked about our economy and how hard things has become off-late.
She also mentioned some few promises the president gave before coming to power and how effective it is now.
Enjoy the freestyle
#Letter_To_The_President