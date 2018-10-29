Yvonne Nelson’s Ryn Is +1: Watch Visuals Of Her Thrilling Journey

Actress Yvonne Nelson’s daughter Ryn Roberts turns 1 year today and she’s excited over the experience.

In a short video, Yvonne recounted some lovely moments her daughter Ryn shared with former president John Agyekum Kufuor, Mrs Akufo-Addo, actor Majid Michel among others.

“Today……is an emotional day for me @rynroberts #thankyoujesus ,” she said in a post on Instagram.

The identity of the father of her child was shrouded in secrecy until 1st November, GhanaCelebrities.Com reported that Yvonne Nelson’s invisible baby father is allegedly someone’s husband–and presented, evidence to confirm the report.

Apart from published screenshot conversation of a Nigerian woman who claims to be his wife, GhanaCelebrities.Com identified the baby daddy as Jamie Roberts–and the Nigerian wife as Keela Harrison.

A photo evidence from their wedding in London, indicated that indeed Jamie and Keela married.

Yvonne later confirmed in her interview with WOW Magazine that, Jamie has kids with another woman.

Yvonne Nelson is a Ghanaian actress, model, film producer and an entrepreneur. She has starred in several movies including House of Gold (2013) and Any Other Monday.