Bisa Kdei To Release "Pocket" video featuring Sarkodie

Multiple award winning singer Bisa Kdei is set to make visuals for his collaboration with Sarkodie available to the public

According to Bisa Kdei, the video will be out this Wednesday, 31st October 2018

The joint titled "Pocket" is an inspirational, motivational and true life experience which sees both musicians spit out emotional verses on

Bisa Kdei is of no doubt one artist who knows how to touch the soul with his way of delivery. Sarkodie on the other hand will never disappoint, especially when he is on a joint with Bisa Kdei

The visuals for "Pocket" was directed by Yaw Skyface

We just cant wait to see Bisa Kdei and Sarkodie's visuals for "Pocket", this will be the first time these two musicians have shot a video for any of their joints in the past years

Listen to "Pocket" below

