My Music Is Wining Souls For Christ Than Any Gospel Music In Ghana--Regina Osei

Christians and Gospel music is merely another tool to "win souls for Christ." And Even the venerable Christian .

Gospel musician, preacher Mrs Regina Osei who is popularly known with her hit single yesu do me has reveal, doing gospel music for business in the Ghana showbiz sector has become a very lucrative job and this has really shifted the mission of wining souls for Christ by the gospel musicians but rather the focus of business making with the word of God is misleading the masses and having a negative impact in their life.

She explained, listening to gospel music and being in church for the word of God and worship to her should have been the same but the modern generation with their focus of business with singing about God has really damaged the gospel ministry.

Today, many are so who calls their self gospel singers are just singing to please riches, she stated, preachers now find it hard to say the truth, most are highly influenced by the economy hardship, singers will rather sing to praise human than God, almost half of the gospel musicians in Ghana don’t even know much about the bible and what it says, people wake up to be entitled gospel musicians because they believe doing gospel music is the easiest way to make money from churches and believers.

According to Regina Osei, Doing gospel music is a calling, she uses the bible to compose her music and prays so well to deliver her messages in her music, people receives miracles and anointing through her music which she has receives calls from people across the world who always come up with lots of testimonies.

She is calling all the gospel musicians to be mindful with the kind of content they uses in their music and must focus in winning souls for Christ than to win souls for satan, adding doing gospel involves money in production but we must always consider the mission and be mindful with what we preaches to the masses.