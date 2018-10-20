Shatta Michy Talks About The Kind Of Wedding She Wants

For those of you who are wondering what's next after Shatta Wale proposed to Shatta Michy, here's something to quench your thirst.

Well, it seems wedding plans are in place and Michy is already considering the kind of ceremony she wants .

According to the "Cheating" singer, she would want her wedding to be very simple.

'I'm quite simple. Left to me alone, it would be a four-man wedding. Just me, him and our parents,' she told Zylofon FM as quoted by Citifmnewsroom.

She however added that the type of work they do and the magnitude of their personalities would not permit her wish.

'But circumstance cannot allow us. We can't leave our fans out. We can't leave people out,' she added.

Michy also stated that she the response they had at the launch of the Reign album when Shatta Wale proposed to her is a clear indication that their lives are inspiration to others - hence, the need to make them part of their wedding.

Shatta Michy's promise ring

The dance hall artiste popped the question to Michy on Saturday at the launch of his 17-track 'Reign' album.

While performing with Michy, Shatta stopped and asked: 'babes, you know I loved you right?'

Michy replied, 'I know. I love you too.'

Shatta Wale then knelt down, held out a ring and popped the question: 'Will you marry me?'

Obviously surprised by the proposal, Michy kept mute for a while, hugged her man and then shared a passionate kiss.

The partners who have a son together have had rough times in their relationship. There have been stories of their break up, several accusations and insinuations.

Some people have even mocked Shatta Wale for not marrying his baby mama at a time when his colleague artistes and other celebrities are walking down the aisle.

Now that the Shatta has proposed to Michy, the question on the lips of most music fans is: 'when is the wedding?'