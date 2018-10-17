New Release: Aristo Jay - Woman

As music is the food for the soul. One cannot have a happy life without listening to music. Music over the century has been the greatest entertainment tool that band most relationships to the fullest.

Aristo Jay, popular Ghanaian rapper who broke into the rapper scene of Ghanaian music in the nineties has dropped another sensational track titled WOMAN.

Aristo Jay combine highlife rhythms and urban tunes to translate abstract feelings of himself in a way that tells the story of his love life.

Women since released has enjoyed series of compliments and currently it happens to be the number on our music chart.

Without wasting much time just click on the download button and get your copy now.