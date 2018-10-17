Video: Wendy Shay Drops New Hit “The boy is mine” Ft. Eno

Music diva, Wendy Shay, has dropped yet another banger just some month away after “Astalavista” and she calls this one “The boy is mine”.

The single features female rap sensation Eno and fans are going crazy over it.

Eno plays the dishonest friend who seeks to snatch what is rightfully Shay’s.

Her rap addition brings a different twist to the song which is already dope.

Watch video here to experience a double dose of female talents in “The boy is mine” by Yaw SkyFace.